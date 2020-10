AC Milan, Napoli and Roma have found out their Europa League fate with the 2020/21 group stage being drawn.

Both Napoli and Roma went straight into the draw, while Milan had to play three qualification rounds and only made the main competition after a penalty shootout win over Rio Ave.

Napoli have been drawn against Real Sociedad, AZ Alkmaar and Rijeka. Meanwhile Roma will face Young Boys, Cluj and CSKA Sofia.

The Rossoneri will come up against, Celtic, Sparta Prague and Lille.

The full draw is as follows