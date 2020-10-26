AC Milan star tests positive for COVID-19 and is ruled out of Roma clash

AC Milan will be without goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma when they welcome Roma to the Stadio San Siro on Monday, after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The Rossoneri look to extend their lead at the top of Serie A when the Giallorossi visit and aside from the injured Ante Rebic, coach Stefano Pioli had a full squad to choose from.

However, Milan announced on their official website on Monday that swab tests carried out on Sunday evening revealed that Donnarumma, as well as midfielder Jens Petter Hauge and three members of the backroom staff, had tested positive for the coronavirus.

All five individuals are asymptomatic and will now go into a period of isolation, ruling Donnarumma and Hauge out of the crucial clash against Roma.

The pair are also unlikely to be available for Milan’s Europa League match against Sparta Prague on Thursday.

Romania international Ciprian Tatarusanu is in line to make his debut for the Rossoneri in place of Donnarumma, after arriving from Lyon in the summer transfer window.