AC Milan to overtake Serie A rivals for Marseille forward

Florian Thauvin is expected to leave Marseille, and after Atalanta and Roma showed interest in the summer, AC Milan are reportedly preparing an offer to sign the French international.

The 27-year-old has had an excellent start to the 2020/21 Ligue 1 campaign for the southern French side, scoring three goals and provide five assists in eight league matches, but Les Olympiens still risk losing him on a free transfer.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Thauvin current earns €2.8 million a year with Marseille and AC Milan are offering a five-year contract worth €3m per season.

The French winger is worth around €7-8m but his valued is still expected to decrease and he should be available at a bargain price if the Rossoneri consider making a purchase in January.

Due to the Ligue 1 2019/20 season being cancelled unlike other major European leagues which returned after the COVID-19 outbreak, Les Olympiens will accept losing an asset like Thauvin if they can sell him in January.