AC Milan v Roma: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan welcome Roma to the Stadio San Siro for their Round 5 Serie A match up as they hope to make it five wins from five this season.

Milan have won their last two home Serie A games against Roma, though the last time the Rossoneri won three consecutive matches against the Giallorossi at the San Siro was back in 1996, under Fabio Capello.

Things will be tough for Roma as no team has won more matches than Milan across the top five European leagues since football restarted post lockdown – 13, equal with Real Madrid.

Milan: Tatarusanu; Calabria, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Theo; Kessie, Bennacer; Salemakers, Calhanoglu, Leao; Ibrahimovic

Roma: Mirante; Ibanez, Mancini, Kumbulla; Karsdorp, Veretout, Pellegrini, Spinazzola; Pedro, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko