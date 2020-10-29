AC Milan v Sparta Prague: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan will attempt to make it two wins from two in the Europa League group stage when they host Sparta Prague at the Stadio San Siro on Thursday evening.

The Rossoneri opened their campaign with a tough trip to Scotland where they ran out comfortable 3-1 winners against Celtic. In stark contrast their visitors suffered a much less fruitful opening night as they were trounced 4-1 by Lille in Prague.

Milan, who remain unbeaten in all competitions since the start of the new season, will enter the contest as heavy favourites with Sparta having won only one of their last ten games in European competitions.

The men from the Czech Republic have faired no better when it comes to clashes with the Rossoneri, who remain unbeaten against Sparta, having suffered four defeats in their previous six meetings.

Milan: Tatarusanu; Calabria, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Dalot; Bennacer, Tonali; Castillejo, Krunic, Brahim Diaz; Ibrahimovic

Sparta: Heca; Sacek, Celustka, Lischka, Hanousek; Pavelka, Travnik, Vidheim, Dockal, Krejci; Julis