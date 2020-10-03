AC Milan v Spezia: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Spezia travel to the historic San Siro in Serie A action for the first time in their history when they take on AC Milan on Sunday evening.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

AC Milan (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Calabria, Gabbia, Kjaer, Hernandez; Krunic, Tonali; Brahim Diaz, Calhanoglu, Hauge; Colombo.

Unavailable: Conti, Duarte, Musacchio, Ibrahimovic, Rebic, Romagnoli.

Spezia (4-3-3): Rafael; Ferrer, Erlic, Chabot, Ramos; Pobega, M. Ricci, Maggiore; Verde, Galabinov, Gyasi.

Suspended: Terzi.

Unavailable: Capradossi, Mastinu, Mattiello, Zoet.

KEY STATISTICS

– This is the first fixture in the Italian top flight between AC Milan and Spezia; the Rossoneri won 3-1 in their only previous game against the Aquilotti in the Coppa Italia in January 2014.

– AC Milan are unbeaten in their last 14 league games against newly-promoted sides (W9 D5). However, each of the last two played at home ended in a draw (2-2 v Lecce in October 2019 and 1-1 v Verona in February 2020).

– AC Milan are the only team still unbeaten in Serie A in the post-lockdown (W11 D3); the last time they registered a longer streak without defeat was back in March 2007 (15).

– AC Milan have netted in 22 league matches in a row; only in 1949 (27) and in 1973 (29) have they scored in more consecutive Serie A games.

– Prior to Spezia (three points in two league games), the last debuting team to have picked up 3+ points after their first three Serie A matches was Siena in 2003/04.

– AC Milan could win their first three matches of a Serie A campaign for the second time in 21st century, after 2006/07.

– AC Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu scored against each of the newly-promoted sides in Serie A last season – however, he failed to net against Crotone in matchday two this season.

– AC Milan’s Sandro Tonali has been involved in two goals in three matches against Spezia in Serie B: an assist in September 2018 and one goal in January 2019.

– Spezia’s Matteo Ricci is the Italian midfielder with the joint-most recoveries in Serie A 2020/21 (17, alongside Luca Cigarini).

– For the second time in his career among Serie A and Serie B, Spezia’s Andrej Galabinov scored in each his first two league games of a season (also in 2015/16 with Novara in Serie B).