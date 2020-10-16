AC Milan without Rebic for Inter clash

AC Milan will be without Ante Rebic for Saturday’s match with Inter as the Croatian’s elbow injury will prevent him from taking part.

The 27-year-old injured his elbow in the Rossoneri’s 2-0 victory over Crotone on September 27, but there was hope he would be available to make the bench for the Derby della Madonnina.

Instead MilanNews reports Rebic will undergo further tests next week as he continues conservative therapy to heal the injury.

As a result coach Stefano Pioli is expected to field a trio of Samu Castillejo, Hakan Calhanoglu and Alexis Saelemaekers behind the returning Zlatan Ibrahimovic for the contest.

Ismael Bennacer and Franck Kessie will start in midfield, meaning new signing Sandro Tonali will start from the bench yet again.