Agnelli on Juventus-Napoli game: The protocol is clear, we respect the rules

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has defended his club’s actions after they took to pitch as usual with Napoli unable to travel to Turin.

The Partenopei were unable to leave Napoli after the local health authority refused the team permission following two positive coronavirus cases within the squad, thus resulting in the club asking for the game to be postponed.

Juventus declared that they would take to the field as normal, with Lega Serie A releasing a statement indicating that Napoli had no grounds for a postponement given there were only two positive coronavirus cases among the Napoli squad.

“There are very clear protocols for these situations,” Agnelli told Sky Sport Italia. “It was expected that a situation like this would come up.

“The FIGC protocol for matches in Italy applies in this case, as was approved by the Ministry of Health.

“We know what to do and that is to go into isolation. In our case the technical team, which includes the entire playing staff isolates, in order to continue training and the ability to play matches.

“It is very clear. And when we knew of the two positives within the team, we immediately put the group into a bubble in order to play the match against Napoli.”

Agnelli also confirmed that he had been in contact with his Napoli counterpart Aurelio De Laurentiis.

“We sent each other a message, he wrote to me,” Agnelli said. “I replied that Juventus follow the regulations.

“He wanted to postpone the game, a request that may be legitimate. In all industries there are rules and they must be followed.”