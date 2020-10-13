Aguero on Inter radar as Manchester City contract talks stall

Inter are reportedly keen on landing Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero on a free transfer as talks over a contract renewal have been slow in getting off the ground.

The Nerazzurri were heavily linked with a move for Lionel Messi over the summer, and it appears they remain keen on landing an Argentine in one form or another.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Inter spoke with Aguero back in May regarding a potential move if Lautaro Martinez’s proposed move to Barcelona took place.

Lautaro ended up staying which cooled talks, but it looks as though Inter haven’t given up in their attempt to bring Il Kun to Italy.

The 32-year-old’s contract with Manchester City expires at the end of the campaign, and talks over a new deal have stalled.

As a result a new adventure could be on the horizon for Aguero – who turns 33 in June – with Inter hoping compatriot Javier Zanetti’s influence will be enough to bring the striker to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.