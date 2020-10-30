Ancelotti: I tried to stop Maradona but it was impossible

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has said that he had difficulties containing Argentine legend Diego Maradona when they faced each other in Serie A during the 1980s.

Maradona turns 60 years old on Friday and the 61-year-old former Italian international, who played for Roma and AC Milan in Italy’s top flight, reflected on the battles he had with the enigmatic Argentinian during their playing careers.

“He is the greatest player that I ever faced,” Ancelotti said to France Football.

“I have total respect for him. I tried many times to stop him but it was impossible to contain him.

“I have great memories of him. He had some problems during his career but he was a great adversary and a fantastic player.

“The era in which we played in was that of the great rivalry between Napoli and AC Milan. They had a great squad with Maradona and Careca.

“I tried also unlawful methods to stop him but he was irresistible. If we want to be frank, the kicks I gave him, he also gave them back.”