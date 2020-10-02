Atalanta president Percassi: The Champions League is the university of football

Atalanta president Antonio Percassi has said that playing in the Champions League is like going to a university for football after the draw for the 2020/21 edition.

La Dea will be looking to build upon their quarter-final run from their debut campaign in 2019/20 and they have been drawn in Group G Liverpool, Ajax, and Danish side Midtjylland.

“For us, it will be like going to football university,” Percassi said on the club’s official website.

“We are honored and proud of this second time in the Champions League and we hope to make a good impression.

“It is not time to sleep anymore, they are tough teams, who have an incredible history and above all to think that we will see them in Bergamo will be incredible and exciting.

“They will be important matches, against teams that play excellent football, but if we play as we know and how we are playing they will be fun competitions.”