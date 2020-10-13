Atalanta set to extend Papu Gomez’s contract

Alejandro Papu Gomez and Atalanta’s journey together looks set to continue beyond his current contract.

The Argentine was the subject of interest from Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr during the summer transfer market, but he turned down a move that would have seen him earn over €7 million per season, compared to the €2m he gets paid by Atalanta.

According to TurroMercatoWeb, La Dea are readying an offer for their captain that would see him extend his stay in Bergamo from 2023 to 2024.

It is expected that a new proposal will be made to the No.10 in the coming days, though probably next week as the player is currently on international duty with Argentina.

Gomez arrived in Bergamo from Metalist Kharkiv in 2014, having left Italy a year earlier to join the Ukrainian side from Catania.

Since, he has gone on to make 238 appearances for the club, assisting 69 and scoring 58 to become their highest ever foreign goalscorer, recently overtaking compatriot German Denis.