Atalanta v Ajax: Official Line-Ups

Atalanta are once again in Champions League action looking to bounce back from a disappointing defeat in Serie A, this time welcoming Ajax in what is their first-ever home match in the competition in Bergamo.

Gian Piero Gasperini admitted that the stakes are high on Tuesday, and he’ll need to see more from his side than was on show as they fell to a 3-1 loss against Sampdoria on Saturday. They did follow up a 4-1 defeat against Napoli last week with a 4-0 win away to Midtjylland to get up and running in Europe though.

Ajax, meanwhile, having lost to Liverpool in Amsterdam to open their European campaign, won 13-0 away from home in the Eredivisie over the weekend.

Atalanta: Sportiello; Toloi, Romero, Djimsiti; Hateboer, Pasalic, Freuler, Gosens; Papu Gomez; Zapata, Ilicic.

Ajax: