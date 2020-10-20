AZ Alkmaar confirm more positive coronavirus cases, Napoli game at risk

Napoli’s Europa League fixture against AZ Alkmaar is at risk after the Dutch side confirmed new cases of the coronavirus in their squad.

AZ are due to take on the Partenopei at the Stadio San Paolo at 18:55 CEST on Thursday, though their total of COVID-19 positives had already stood at nine.

UEFA’s protocol, which shaped Serie A’s, says that fixtures have to be played if a team has at least 13 available players, one of whom must be a goalkeeper.

“New cases have been found within the playing squad,” AZ said in a statement. “Tests are currently underway on the number of infected people in close contact with the federation [the Royal Dutch Football Association] and UEFA.”