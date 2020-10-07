Bakayoko ready for important role at Napoli

New Napoli signing Tiemoue Bakayoko is raring to get going at the Stadio San Paolo after his arrival from Chelsea.

The Frenchman landed on loan on transfer deadline day and is looking to use the international break to get up to speed in Campania.

TuttoMercatoWeb suggest that he is likely to play an important role in Gennaro Gattuso’s 4-2-3-1 formation.

The player has inherited the No.5 shirt that was made vacant by Allan’s move to Everton earlier in the transfer window, with his usual No.14 shirt occupied by Dries Mertens.

Bakayoko hasn’t played a competitive match since March 7, when he took on Nice with Monaco, where he spent 2019/20 on loan.

During his previous loan spell in Italy, the midfielder made 31 Serie A appearances for AC Milan.