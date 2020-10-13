Bruscolotti: Napoli have to mirror Atalanta’s setup to have a chance

Former Napoli captain Giuseppe Bruscolotti believes that the Partenopei will have to go man-to-man against Atalanta this coming weekend to stand any chance.

Napoli host Gian Piero Gasperini’s side at the Stadio San Paolo on Saturday afternoon coming off the back of a 6-0 demolition of Genoa two weeks ago, but La Dea themselves have scored 13 goals in their three Serie A games so far this season.

“Napoli will have to play against Atalanta like Atalanta,” Bruscolotti told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“There are periods wherein the Orobici go man-to-man and Napoli will need to mirror that.

“We’ll have to match them across the board because otherwise they explode and come at you from all sides.

“You can only consider winning if you downsize the task of facing Gasperini’s amazing system.”

Tiemoue Bakayoko could be set to make his Napoli debut against the Bergamaschi and Bruscolotti is happy with the Frenchman’s arrival.

“He is exactly the player that was needed,” Bruscolotti added.