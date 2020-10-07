Calhanoglu could leave AC Milan in January, Donnarumma likely to renew soon

Even after the transfer window’s closure this week, AC Milan are now having to plan ahead to January, from when Gianluigi Donnarumma and Hakan Calhanoglu will be available to speak to other clubs.

Both Donnarumma and Calhanoglu’s contracts expire on June 30, 2021, meaning they can open discussions from January 1 to agree upon a free transfer ahead of next summer.

Sky Sport Italia are reporting that the goalkeeper is keen to stay on at the Stadio San Siro though, and the club are desperate to keep him.

It is thought that renewal talks could be opened with Mino Raiola before Milan’s next game against Inter after the international break.

For Calhanoglu, though, the situation is somewhat different.

Sky have also reported that the Turk has ambitions of playing a starring role for a team in the Champions League and that both Juventus and Atletico Madrid are interested in making moves for him next summer.

It has also been said that Calhanoglu’s demands are some way away from what Milan have offered and that, should an offer arrive for the player in January, he could be sold in the winter market.