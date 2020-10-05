Chelsea flop joins Napoli on loan

Napoli have completed the signing of Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko on a season-long loan deal.

The France international was out of favour at Stamford Bridge and has found playing time difficult to come by in the Premier League following a €44 million move from Monaco in 2017.

It prompted Chelsea to loan Bakayoko out to AC Milan for a fruitful spell the following year, and Tuttomercatoweb report that the 26-year-old will be returning to Serie A this season with Napoli.

There is no option in place to make the switch permanent at any stage and the deal will be a loan for the duration of the season, as the Partenopei look to bolster their midfield options.

It sees Bakayoko reunite with former Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso, despite the pair infamously having a public spat on the touchline in the Rossoneri’s match against Bologna in May 2019.

The midfielder has not been involved in any of Chelsea’s matches this season and spent last year on loan at former club Monaco, where he featured 23 times.