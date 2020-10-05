Chiesa joins Juventus after deal is struck with Fiorentina

Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa has completed a deadline day switch to Serie A rivals Juventus, after undergoing a medical on Monday.

The 22-year-old had looked increasingly likely to depart the Viola after Juventus cleared funds by offloading Mattia De Sciglio to Lyon and sending Douglas Costa back to Bayern Munich on loan.

Tuttomercatoweb report that Chiesa travelled to Turin on Monday to undergo a medical and completed his transfer to Juventus player before the 6pm CET deadline.

The winger joins the Bianconeri on an initial one-year loan worth €2 million, followed by a second year at €8m. A series of conditions have been put in place which, if triggered, will see Juventus purchase Chiesa permanently for €50m.

Should Juventus finish in the top four, or if Chiesa registers 10 goals and 10 assists, or if the player features in 60% of the Bianconeri’s matches this term, then the transfer will become permanent. Only one of these conditions needs to be met for the deal to go through.

Chiesa has spent his entire senior career with Fiorentina and scored 34 goals in 153 appearances for the Viola.