Commisso jokes about Chiesa’s exit: Fiorentina have lost him, but we’ll have a new church in the new sports centre

Rocco Commisso hasn’t let Federico Chiesa’s Fiorentina exit get him down.

Chiesa left La Viola for Juventus on transfer deadline day, becoming the latest to leave Florence for the Old Lady, much like Roberto Baggio and Federico Bernardeschi had controversially done previously.

Now, Commisso has been using Chiesa’s name – with the Italian word ‘chiesa’ translating to ‘church’ in English – as comedy content.

“It’s true that we were very upset,” Commisso told Sky Sport Italia.

“I still haven’t head from him.

“Having said that, I can joke. We’ve lost Chiesa but we’ll have a new Chiesa [church] inside the new sports centre.”