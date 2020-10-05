Confusion as Smalling to Roma from Manchester United not yet official

Reports out of Italy suggest Roma and Manchester United reached a late agreement for the transfer of Chris Smalling, however the deal has yet to be confirmed by the Lega Calcio.

The Giallorossi haven’t hidden their desire to sign the 30-year-old after his impressive campaign for the club while on loan last season, however a deal over a permanent transfer couldn’t be reached and Smalling rejoined United.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports those issues look to have been resolved with Roma agreeing to sign the England international for €15 million, with Smalling signing a four-year contract that will pay him €3m a season plus bonuses.

However the deal has yet to be made official on the Lega Calcio website, with the deadline for new transfers being 8pm local time in Italy.

The report suggests all documents were filled out and simply had to be deposited, meaning there is optimism the deal will be made official in the near future.