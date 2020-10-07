Conte convinced Ranocchia to stay at Inter

Andrea Ranocchia is still on the books at Inter despite coming close to leaving the club for Genoa in the recent transfer market.

The Italian’s ten-year stay at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza looked as though it was coming to an end this past window as he neared a move to former club Genoa, but a last minute change of heart has seen him stay put.

TuttoMercatoWeb have reported that it was in fact Antonio Conte who persuaded Ranocchia to stick around at the club.

Conte was left unimpressed by Alessandro Bastoni’s performance against Fiorentina as Inter kicked off their 2020/21 campaign on September 26, wherein the former Atalanta and Parma defender featured in the middle of a back three.

Bastoni’s best and most tried position for Inter has been on the left of their three-man defence, and Conte no longer feels comfortable asking him to deputise in the central role.

As such, the coach asked Ranocchia to reconsider his exit and remain at the Stadio Meazza for another season.

Ranocchia, happy to play backup to Stefan de Vrij, then decided to turn down the move to Genoa and continue his stay at Inter.