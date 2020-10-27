Cristiano Ronaldo could return against Barcelona to face Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo could make his Juventus return on Wednesday evening when the Bianconeri face Barcelona in Group G of the Champions League.

The Portuguese superstar has not featured for La Vecchia Signora since they drew 2-2 against Roma in Serie A at the end of September but he could potentially return to play against his former La Liga rival Lionel Messi.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Ronaldo will take a test on Tuesday and he will be brought back into the Juventus squad if the swab results show that he no longer tests positive for COVID-19.

Cristiano Ronaldo contracted the Coronavirus while he was on international duty with Portugal and his appearance in the 0-0 draw against France in the Nations League on October 11 was the last time he featured in a competitive game.

The 35-year-old last played against Messi when he was at Real Madrid and both stars scored for their respective sides in a 2-2 draw between Barcelona and Los Merengues in La Liga in May 2018.