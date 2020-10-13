Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus while on international duty with Portugal.

The Juventus forward received his positive test result ahead of taking on Sweden in the UEFA Nations League.

He has since been released from the national team setup and is now isolating.

Cristiano “is doing well, without symptoms and in isolation” according to a statement released by the Portuguese Football Federation on Tuesday afternoon.

Juventus are set to face Crotone and Hellas Verona in the next two weeks in Serie A, with their No.7’s involvement now unlikely.

Italy’s current COVID-19 rules require a 10-day quarantine period and Juventus take on Barcelona in their Champions League opener in 15 days.

The Portuguese’s positive result sees the total of infected players in Serie A rise to 30.