Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy to miss out against Barcelona: I feel good, the test is bullshit

Cristiano Ronaldo has been left frustrated to miss out on Juventus’ Champions League meeting with Barcelona this Wednesday evening.

The Portuguese again tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, two weeks after first being found to be infected.

“Feeling good and healthy,” Cristiano wrote in an Instagram post, accompanied by an emoji showing a man shrugging. “Forza Juve!”

Beneath the post itself, the forward added that “PCR is bullshit,” showing his discontent with the swab tests and their results.

In Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence, Juventus have stuttered to draws against Crotone and Hellas Verona in Serie A.

In the Champions League, though, they won 2-0 at Dynamo Kiev in their opening game.