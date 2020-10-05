Darmian joins Inter from Parma

Inter have officially signed Matteo Darmian from Parma on loan with an obligation to buy.

The news had been in the air for some time, as the Italian underwent a medical last Friday ahead of the switch.

However the move was pushed back until Monday in order to allow Darmian to play one last match with the club – a 1-0 victory over Hellas Verona.

“Matteo Darmian is officially a new Inter player,” read a statement on the club’s official website.

“The 30-year-old Italian defender has joined the Nerazzurri from Parma Calcio on an initial loan deal, with there being an obligation to make the transfer permanent upon the expiry of the loan.”

Darmian will wear the No.36 shirt for his new club. Last season he netted one goal in 36 appearances in all competitions for Parma.