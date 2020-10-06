De Sciglio leaves Juventus for Lyon on a loan deal

Mattia De Sciglio has left Juventus for a loan spell at French side Lyon.

The 27-year-old right-back featured in just 13 competitive matches for La Vecchia Signora in 2019/20 and he will leave the Italian giants after three seasons.

“Olympique Lyonnais announce a season-long loan without a purchase option for Italian international defender Mattia De Sciglio from Juventus until June 30, 2021,”

“Nearly 28, Mattia De Sciglio started his professional career on April 10, 2012 at AC Milan before signing for Juventus at the start of the 2017/2018 season.

“The versatile full back, with 39 caps for Italy, has made more than 200 appearances in all competitions and won three consecutive scudetti with Juve in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

“Mattia De Sciglio will be the first Italian player to play for OL since international defender Fabio Grosso between 2007 and 2009.”

Juventus were eliminated by Lyon on the away goals rule in the Round of 16 of the 2019/20 Champions League but De Sciglio did not feature in either leg.