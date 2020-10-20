Delio Rossi: Immobile will be decisive for Lazio against Borussia Dortmund

Former Lazio boss Delio Rossi expects Ciro Immobile to play a decisive role as the Biancocelesti get their Champions League campaign underway against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday evening.

Dortmund visit the Stadio Olimpico in a game that will see Immobile come up against one of his former clubs and Rossi is confident that he can be a thorn in the Germans’ side.

“In terms of value, [Erling Braut] Haaland is superior,” Rossi replied when asked by TMW Radio to compare Haaland and Immobile.

“But on the night I’m convinced that Immobile can make more of a difference. Dortmund’s Achilles heel is at the back and I think Immobile can be decisive.”

Lazio’s last outing saw them beaten 3-0 by Sampdoria in Serie A, raising questions about whether or not they’re ready for their first Champions League season in 13 years.

“The problem looks to be a continuation of last season,” Rossi said. “A lot of players are coming off injuries and playing every three days makes it hard to recover.

“Then when they come up against some teams they’re not at their best.”