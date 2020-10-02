Delio Rossi: Lazio are programmed for the Champions League

Former Lazio coach Delio Rossi has said that the Biancocelesti are better suited to play in the Champions League than when he coached the club in their last appearance in 2007/08.

The Aquile were drawn in Group F with Zenit St Petersburg, Borussia Dortmund, and Club Brugge, and the 60-year-old is confident that they can be competitive under Coach Simone Inzaghi.

“For me, the Champions League is a good thought,” Rossi told TuttoMercatoWeb.

“That squad that I achieved that objective with was a group that was not programmed to reach that objective.

“This squad has made that jump in quality, this is a Champions League squad programmed for it and they have the desire.

“I think they have found a group where they can make a good impression.”

Lazio finished on the bottom of their Champions League group in 2007/08, winning just once in six games and obtaining only five points.