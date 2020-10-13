Delio Rossi: Lazio still have an incomplete squad

Former Lazio coach Delio Rossi doesn’t think that the Biancocelesti did enough to strengthen during the summer transfer market.

Simone Inzaghi’s side came close to mounting a serious title challenge in 2019/20 until the COVID-19 outbreak brought Serie A to a standstill and they never managed to rediscover their pre-pandemic form after the restart.

Eventually finishing fourth, Lazio brought in a couple of new faces during the off season, but Rossi feels that more should have been done.

“The squad has improved but it remains incomplete,” Rossi told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“In my opinion, there are two key elements missing to make them complete: a centre-back to play on the left side and someone to complete the midfield as a replacement for [Lucas] Leiva.”