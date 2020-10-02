Depaoli joins Atalanta on loan from Sampdoria

Fabio Depaoli has joined Atalanta for a loan spell from Sampdoria and La Dea also have an option to acquire him on a permanent deal.

The 23-year-old has been with the Blucerchiati for just one season but he provides the Orobici with additional cover on the right flank after signing Cristiano Piccini from Valencia.

“Atalanta announce the signing of footballer Fabio Depaoli on loan with option to buy from Sampdoria,” a statement read on the official club website.

“Born in Riva del Garda on 24 April 1997, the right-footed wing-back is able to cover all the positions on the flank thanks to his athletic skills and speed.

“From juniors to his debut in the first team not yet in his 20s; first in the Coppa Italia on 29 November 2016 in the 3-0 Chievo-Novara match, then in Serie A on 12 March 2017 in the 4-0 Chievo-Empoli match.

“In the final part of 2017 he also earned his first call ups to the Italy under-21 team, scoring on his debut in the 6-2 friendly win in Budapest against Hungary in October.

“He stayed with Chievo Verona until 2019, making 61 appearances between league and cup, 33 with four assists in his last season in Verona, before earning the attention of Sampdoria with whom he played 29 games in the last league campaign, playing both as a full-back and as a wing-back.”