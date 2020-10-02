Domenghini: Atalanta are worthy of the Scudetto

Former Atalanta and Inter star Angelo Domenghini has said that La Dea can win the first Serie A title in their history and that they are in a better position than the Biscione and Juventus.

The 79-year-old played for both the Orobici and the Biscione in the 1960s as well as Italy at the 1968 European Championship and 1970 World Cup and he believes that the attacking philosophy of Gian Piero Gasperini will give the Bergamaschi an advantage.

“To think about the Scudetto is almost incredible, but seeing the football displayed by La Dea, I say that they are absolutely not inferior to Inter and Juventus,” Domenghini told TuttoMercatoWeb.

“Atalanta are more solid than Inter and Juve because they play aggressive football, made up of competitive spirit, everyone is good on the ball, and then when they set themselves up, there are four to five players who can finish off moves.

“They often scored with the wide players and it is not a coincidence.”