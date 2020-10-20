Dybala doubts see Morata set to lead Juventus in the Champions League

Alvaro Morata is ready to lead the line for Juventus this Tuesday evening as they get their 2020/21 Champions League campaign underway.

Andrea Pirlo’s coaching bow in the competition will be marked with a visit to take on Dynamo Kiev and he’ll be hoping his side can bounce back from their disappointing draw in Calabria against Crotone on Saturday.

With Cristiano Ronaldo self-isolating after testing positive for the coronavirus and doubts still surrounding Paulo Dybala, TuttoMercatoWeb have reported that Pirlo looks set to deploy Morata as his reference point in attack, as he did at Crotone.

The Bianconeri have used the Spanish forward as the image on their media channels to promote the game as well, adding further belief that he will start in attack.