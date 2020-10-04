El Shaarawy closes in on Roma return

Roma are on the verge of bringing forward Stephan El Shaarawy back to the club, just one year on from selling him to Shanghai Shenhua.

The Italian international enjoyed a positive stint with the Giallorossi from January 2016 until last summer, but was offloaded to the Chinese Premier League in a €16 million deal.

However, with El Shaarawy determined to return to European football to bolster his chances of being involved in the European Championship next summer, Tuttomercatoweb report that Roma have agreed a loan deal to bring him back to the Stadio Olimpico.

The 27-year-old will return to Roma on a one-year loan and will replace Dutch winger Justin Kluivert, who is now expected to move to Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig in a similar arrangement.

Former AC Milan star El Shaarawy scored 40 goals in 139 appearances in his first spell at Roma, helping the Lupi to the Champions League Semi-Finals in 2017.

His stint with Shanghai has yielded a Chinese FA Cup in 2019 and four goals in 19 appearances for the club.