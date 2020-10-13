El Shaarawy test confirmed as ‘false positive’ while on Italy duty

Italy forward Stephan El Shaarawy will be available for the Azzurri’s match against Netherlands on Wednesday after his COVID-19 test was confirmed as a ‘false positive’.

This comes after news earlier on Tuesday that the 27-year-old tested positive according to team doctor Andrea Ferretti.

However Ferretti did note that the viral load was low which suggested it could be a false positive, which was confirmed after a second swab came back negative.

Despite the false positive the entire Italy squad and staff were tested again as per protocol, with all the tests coming back negative.

As a result El Shaarawy will be at coach Roberto Mancini’s disposal when Italy take on Netherlands in Nations League action at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.