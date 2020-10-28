Everything you might have missed from Juventus v Barcelona

Date: 28th October 2020 at 11:25pm
Barcelona broke their Turin hoodo as they recorded a 2-0 Champions League win over Juventus at the Allianz Stadium thanks to Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi.

Prior to the 14th meeting between the two sides, Barcelona had never won in Turin, registering three draws and three defeats.

Dembele’s deflected strike wrong footed Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, though the Bianconeri had three goals ruled out for offside, before Merih Demiral was given his marching orders late on. Messi then stepped up and tucked away a 90th minute penalty to make sure of the three points.

