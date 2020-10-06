Fiorentina sign Callejon on a free transfer

Jose Callejon has joined Fiorentina on a free transfer after spending seven seasons at Napoli.

The Gigliati needed to find a right-winger to replace Federico Chiesa, who has joined Juventus, and they have chosen the 33-year-old Spaniard, who has joined the Viola on a two-year contract.

“ACF Fiorentina can confirm that the club has completed the signing of Jose Callejon,” the club said in a statement on their official website.

“Born in Motril, Spain, on 11 February 1987, Callejon came up through the youth ranks at Real Madrid, where he would later make 77 senior appearances on his way to winning the Spanish league and Super Cup titles.

“Callejon went on to make nearly 350 appearances for Napoli in Serie A, the Coppa Italia, the Champions League and the Europa League. The Spaniard scored 82 goals and supplied 78 assists during his time with Napoli, winning two Coppa Italia titles and the Italian Super Cup.

“Callejon has won five caps for the Spanish national team.”