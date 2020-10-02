Fiorentina starlet to potentially replace outgoing Parma striker

Dusan Vlahovic could leave Fiorentina for a loan spell at Parma if Ducali striker Roberto Inglese joins Torino.

The 20-year-old had a game to forget in the Gigliati’s 4-3 defeat to Inter on Saturday evening, squandering a great chance to win the match for his team and failing to mark Danilo D’Ambrosio for the Nerazzurri’s winner, and Viola coach Giuseppe Iachini has preferred Christian Kouame with Franck Ribery up front.

TuttoMercatoWeb reports that Fiorentina have no interest in selling Vlahovic permanently but they would not have an issue sending him on loan to gain more playing time.

A move to Parma for the Serbian youngster depends on the future of Inglese though, who has attracted the interest of Torino. The Granata have offered the Ducali €13 million but they have not accepted the offer for the 28-year-old.

Vlahovic has scored eight goals in 46 competitive matches for Fiorentina whereas Inglese has found the back of the net 13 times in 45 games for Parma.