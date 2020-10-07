Fonseca wants to play Dzeko and Mayoral together at Roma

Paulo Fonseca is working on a system that will allow both Borja Mayoral and Edin Dzeko to coexist in Roma’s attack.

The Bosnian forward had looked to be on his way out of the Stadio Olimpico for much of the transfer window, but his move to Juventus fell through.

Now, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Fonseca has plans to play Dzeko alongside new arrival Borja Mayoral.

Dzeko is currently on international duty with Bosnia, meaning that Fonseca will have to wait until after the international break to trial his new setup in training.

Mayoral came in from Real Madrid late in the transfer window.

The forward, 23, accumulated 22 minutes across two appearances for Real Madrid this season, after playing 34 times on loan at Levante in 2019/20.