Galli: Sarri should start at an ambitious place like Fiorentina

Former Italy goalkeeper Giovanni Galli has said that Maurizio Sarri should return to coaching with Fiorentina after he was sacked by Juventus at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

The 62-year-old, who represented the Azzurri at the 1986 World Cup and played for the likes of the Gigliati and AC Milan at club level, believes that the environments at Chelsea and the Bianconeri were not ideal for the Naples-born Tuscan’s attacking philosophy to work despite winning trophies at both clubs.

With reports suggesting that Sarri is going to terminate his contract with the Bianconeri and potentially replace Giuseppe Iachini at Fiorentina, Galli is confident that the 61-year-old can implement his ideas on the Viola squad.

“After Napoli, he lived through two experiences that were both successful and unsuccessful times because Maurizio needs time like he had at Empoli,” Galli told Lady Radio.

“If I was him, I would start again at an ambitious and representative place like Florence, where he has to rebuild.”