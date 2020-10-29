Gazidis: AC Milan’s plan is clear – to get back to the very top and make our fans proud

Ivan Gazidis says that AC Milan plan to get back to the top of the football world and their ultimate aim is to make their fans proud.

The managing director has overseen an impressive turnaround at the Stadio San Siro with Stefano Pioli in charge, with the Rossoneri now sitting top of the Serie A table and being Italy’s form side in 2020.

“The goal is to make our fans proud,” Gazidis said to SportLab as part of an event to celebrate the 75th anniversaries of Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport. “We work day and night to achieve it.

“We want to have a team at the very top of football, one which has the values of the club and young people who grew up here.

“We have a clear vision for Milan. What happens on the pitch is the most important thing. Every player has to be happy and honoured.

“Our style is clear. We’re an international club led by young players. We have one of the youngest teams in Europe, but our talents have room to grow. We have enormous potential and we want to make the fans proud.”