Genoa announce two more positive COVID-19 tests

Two more Genoa players have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 19 between players and staff.

The news comes after the latest round of tests undertaken by the whole team on Thursday, with Peter Briek and Miha Zajc coming back positive.

Walter Bressan, one of coach Rolando Maran’s assistants, also tested positive.

The club has suspended team training sessions until next Monday since there are currently 19 positive cases, 14 of which are players.

The Grifone’s Serie A match with Torino originally scheduled for Saturday has already been postponed.

There is currently no word on when that match will take place.