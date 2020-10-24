Genoa v Inter: Official Line-Ups

Inter travel to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris as they take on Genoa in Round 5 of the 2020/21 Serie A season.

Genoa have a poor recent record against the Nerazzurri, having lost their last four meetings and conceding 16 goals in the process, without netting themselves.

In addition, Genoa have not scored in their last two Serie A matches, with Inter having bagged 11 so far this season which is their best tally since 2013.

Genoa: Perin; Bani, Zapata, Goldaniga; Ghiglione, Behrami, Badelj, Rovella, Czyborra; Pandev, Pjaca

Inter: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Ranocchia, Bastoni; Darmian, Vidal, Brozovic, Perisic; Eriksen; Lautaro, Lukaku