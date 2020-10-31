Gervinho brace not enough as Inter claw back against Parma

While most of statistics were in Inter’s favour, it wasn’t the case in the one column that matters the most as a Gervinho brace helped Parma claim a 2-2 draw at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday.

The Nerazzurri controlled the opening 45 minutes, however it was the Ducali who took the lead immediately after the restart thanks to a wonderful finish by the Ivorian.

He added a second soon after, however Inter fought back via Marcelo Brozovic and a late Ivan Perisic header to salvage a point from a match they no doubt thought they should have got more from.

Perisic had a golden opportunity to open the scoring inside three minutes after controlling a great ball from Nicolo Barella, however the Croatian threw it all away by firing over the bar from close range.

Parma responded when Andreas Cornelius forced Samir Handanovic into a one-handed stop, however the play was ruled out as Gervinho was offside in the buildup.

Simone Iacoponi got in front of a Lautaro Martinez effort from close range, while Achraf Hakimi wasted a golden cross by Aleksandar Kolarov and headed over the bar to close out the half.

The opening goal came within 20 seconds of the restart, but to the surprise of everyone watching, it was Parma that found the back of the net. Hernani floated a ball over the top of a static Inter defence, and Gervinho volleyed home into the top corner with Handanovic rooted to the ground.

The lead was doubled in the 62nd minute with Gervinho doubling his tally. Roberto Inglese fired in a perfect through ball for the Ivorian, who was kept onside by Stefan de Vrij, and he made no mistake in firing under an onrushing Handanovic.

Inter finally woke up and cut into the deficit just two minutes later. Brozovic, who had just come on with Arturo Vidal for Christian Eriksen and Roberto Gagliardini, slipped past a Parma defender outside the area and fired into the bottom corner.

It was very nearly 2-2 off of Inter’s 13th corner of the night with Andrea Ranocchia firing a header from point-blank range, however Luigi Sepe got down low to keep the away side ahead.

Inter saw a controversial penalty decision turned down when Ivan Perisic was taken down in the box, however an equalizer did come about just when all hope seemed lost. Kolarov fired a free kick into the area in injury time and Perisic got his head onto it to level the scoreline.

It was very nearly 3-2 in the closing seconds of the game as Vidal was alone and fired a diving header on goal, however Balogh did just enough to trouble the Chilean as his effort went just wide of the post with the final whistle coming soon after.