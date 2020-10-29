Gravina: Football has shown great responsibility during the pandemic, but 2020/21 will present challenges

Gabriele Gravina has been happy with how football has attempted to manage the difficult situation posed by the coronavirus, but knows that more difficult times lie ahead.

The FIGC president is proud of how the 2019/20 season was successfully suspended and then completed without any major outbreaks of COVID-19 at football clubs, but knows that getting through 2020/21 will be a different and more complicated challenge.

“I was the first to sound the alarm and call for caution,” Gravina said to SportLab as part of an event to celebrate the 75th anniversaries of Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport.

“We had to have a sense of responsibility and to stop the 2019/20 season. But a more difficult time awaits us. A short period [like the end of last season] isn’t so complicated compared to a long season.

“We’re suffering just like everyone is. Accusations have been made of carelessness but let’s be clear – football has shown a great sense of responsibility.”