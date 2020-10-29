Ibrahimovic: Use your head, respect the rules, wear a mask and we will beat COVID-19

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has urged people to be cautious in light of the coronavirus’ second wave, calling on everyone to wear a mask and maintain a social distance.

The AC Milan forward himself contracted the virus but he has since fought it off and returned to action for the Rossoneri.

“The virus challenged me and I won, but you are not Zlatan,” Ibrahimovic said in a post on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Do not challenge the virus. Use your head and respect the rules. Always wear a mask and keep to a social distance.

“We will win.”

Ibra scored twice for AC Milan in their recent draw with Roma at the Stadio San Siro on Monday evening, continuing his fine form since returning to Serie A.

Milan face Sparta Prague in the Europa League on Thursday evening.