Ilicic included in Atalanta’s Champions League squad

Atalanta have included Josip Ilicic in their squad for this season’s Champions League campaign.

The Slovenian has been out of action since latter stages of 2019/20 as he has been trying to overcome personal problems, even missing out on Atalanta’s quarter-final meeting with Paris Saint-Germain.

Mattia Caldara, Marco Sportiello and Francesco Rossi occupy three of the four spaces for players brought through at the club, with one spot left vacant.

Pierluigi Gollini, Fabio Depaoli, Cristiano Piccini and Matteo Pessina occupy the four spaces for home grown players.

Bosko Sutalo, meanwhile, has been left out of the squad, despite Caldara having picked up an injury that will see him sidelined for two months.

The full squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Gollini, Sportiello, Rossi, Marco Carneschi.

Defenders: Berat Djimsiti, Jose Luis Palomino, Cristian Romero, Rafael Toloi, Caldara, Depaoli, Piccini.

Midfielders: Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Robin Gosens, Hans Hateboer, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Johan Mojica, Mario Pasalic, Pessina.

Forwards: Papu Gomez, Ilicic, Sam Lammers, Aleksej Miranchuk, Luis Muriel, Duvan Zapata.