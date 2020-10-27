Inter end 2019/20 campaign with losses close to €100 million

Inter have ended the 2019/20 fiscal year with losses close to €100 million according to reports out of Italy, with the coronavirus pandemic playing a key role in the figures.

President Steven Zhang and the board of directors met on Tuesday to discuss the financial situation of the club, with La Gazzetta dello Sport reporting the figures were approved ahead of a shareholders’ meeting on November 27.

The figure comes after Inter posted losses of €48m in 2018/19, though this year’s figures have been heavily influenced by the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting drop in revenue.

The sale of Mauro Icardi to Paris Saint-Germain has certainly helped the figure, especially when taking into consideration that AC Milan and Roma posted losses of €195m and €204m respectively.

Inter also opted not to ask their players to take a paycut, a strategy that was adopted by Juventus and the aforementioned Roma.