Inter keep hold of Nainggolan, say goodbye to Joao Mario and Asamoah

Radja Nainggolan remains an Inter player after the Nerazzurri failed to reach an agreement with Cagliari on a transfer, though the club look to have rid themselves of Joao Mario and Kwadwo Asamoah.

The Belgian was heavily linked with a return to Sardinia after spending last season there on loan, with Inter director Giuseppe Marotta confirming his desire to leave on Sunday.

However the Nerazzurri made it clear they would only let Nainggolan go on a permanent deal, and as a result no agreement was reached as Cagliari were unable to meet the demands.

Thus Nainggolan will remain an Inter player until January at least, which can’t be said for Joao Mario and Asamoah.

The Portuguese midfielder is in talks to return to Sporting CP on loan, with Sky Sport Italia reporting the Nerazzurri will cover a third of his wages.

While the deal isn’t official at this time, the Portuguese transfer closes on Tuesday.

As for Asamoah he has agreed to terminate his contract with Inter, opening the door for him to join Sampdoria on a free transfer.