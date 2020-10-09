Inter midfielders test positive for COVID-19

Radja Nainggolan and Roberto Gagliardini have both been diagnosed with COVID-19 while further tests will be performed on their Inter teammate Ionut Radu.

The two midfielders now join the list of Nerazzurri players that have been diagnosed with the virus along with defenders Milan Skriniar and Alessandro Bastoni.

“FC Internazionale Milano announce that Roberto Gagliardini and Radja Nainggolan tested positive for COVID-19 following checks carried out at Appiano Gentile in recent days,” read a statement from the club’s official website.

“Ionut Radu also tested positive this morning, after tests carried out yesterday. Further checks are scheduled for tomorrow.”

Gagliardini posted a story on his Instagram to show his gratitude to those that have messaged him during this time as he self-isolates.

“Hello everybody,” Gagliardini wrote. “Thank you for the messages that I have received. I am well and I am in isolation! See you soon at the San Siro.”